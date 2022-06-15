The road to the Memorial Cup tournament continues as the Hamilton Bulldogs and the Windsor Spitfires battle it out in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Ontario Hockey League Final in Hamilton.

The game can be seen LIVE on TSN1/4, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. P.T.

The Spitfires were able to stave off elimination in Game 6 after scoring four unanswered goals in a 5-2 victory over the Bulldogs on Monday.

Forward Daniel D'Amico scored twice for the Spitfires while New York Rangers prospect Will Cuylle contributed a goal and an assist.

Defenceman Michael Renwick and Detroit Red Wings prospect Pasquale Zito also scored for the Spitfires.

Forward Logan Morrison provided both goals for the Bulldogs and defenceman Arber Xhekaj had two assists.

Spitfires goaltender Mathias Onuska stopped 27 of 29 shots to get the victory, while Bulldogs netminder Marco Costantini took the loss, stopping 21 of 26 shots.

The Memorial Cup tournament begins on June 20 in Saint John, N.B., and can be seen across the TSN Network.