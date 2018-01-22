Vancouver Canucks forward Michael Chaput and Detroit Red Wings veteran David Booth were both cleared waivers on Tuesday.

Chaput, 25, is without a point in nine games with the Canucks this season. He's spent the past two seasons with the Canucks, scoring four goals and nine points in 68 games with the team last year. He has been assigned to the AHL's Utica Comets.

A 2010 third-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010, Chaput made his NHL debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2013-14. He has six goals and 17 points in 135 career games.

Booth, a veteran of 519 career NHL games, has four goals and one assist in 17 games with the Red Wings this season. He scored his fourth goal of the season in Monday's 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.

The 33-year-old made the Red Wings roster this season after spending the previous two years in the KHL. He is without a point in his past eight games dating back to Dec. 20.