Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said defenceman Danny DeKeyser will be out "multiple weeks" after leaving Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

More to come on DeKeyser, but Blashill says he’ll be out multiple weeks. #RedWings — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 5, 2018

DeKeyser took a shot from Steven Stamkos off the left hand in the second period. He left the game and did not return.

In 19 games so far this season, DeKeyser has one goal and six assists in 21:34 of ice time.

The Lightning went on to win the game 6-5 behind two goals from Mathieu Joseph. Franz Nielsen had a hat trick for Detroit in the loss.

Detroit will be back in action on Thursday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.