Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mike Green is battling a virus that might force him to miss the start of the season, head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters Friday.

"He's got a virus that attacked his liver, so he's seen an infectious disease person today and we should know more here in the next little bit. I don't know how long he's going to be out. I don't know the totality of it. He's got a virus," Blashill said.

Green had surgery in April for a herniated disc, but his condition is not related to that injury, general manager Ken Holland said.

"As we got into camp and were on the ice two, three, four days he didn't feel like he had his energy, he felt a little bit fatigued. Our doctors did some initial bloodwork, and now we're trying to get him to see a doctor today or Monday gather more information," Holland said, adding team doctors have advised Green to stay off the ice for the time being.

Green signed a two-year, $10.75 million deal in the off-season.

In 66 games last season, his third with Detroit, Green had eight goals and 25 assists.