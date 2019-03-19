The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday the team has signed goalie Jimmy Howard to a one-year contract extension.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the deal carries a $5.1 million average annual value. However, he adds $1.1 million of Howard's contract is based on playoff bonuses, meaning Howard will only receive $4 million if the Red Wings miss the playoffs again next year.

It's home," Howard said of his desire to stay in Detroit on Tuesday.

This season is Howard's 13th with Detroit. In 47 games (45 starts) this year, he has a save percentage of .907 and a goals-against average of 3.07.

Howard said that with taking his age into account, he's open to going year-to-year with his contracts.

"It totally makes sense to me," Howard said of a one-year deal. "I'll turn 35 here in a week, and from there on out I'm fine with one-year contracts."

For his career, Howard has a .914 save percentage and a GAA of 2.54.

He was selected in the second round (No. 64 overall) in the 2003 NHL Draft.