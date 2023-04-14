The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the signing of two American players - running back Ta'Zhawn Henry and offensive lineman Kelvin Ateman Jr. - on Friday.

Henry, 23, joins the Bombers after finishing his collegiate career at Texas Tech (2018-19) and Houston (2021-22). The Houston native had 23 touchdowns in his career and racked up 1,553 rushing yards and 643 receiving yards.

Ateman Jr., 24, dressed for 15 games over his five year collegiate career with Toledo.