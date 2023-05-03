The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added kicker Marc Orozco, offensive lineman Chris Ivy and Canadian linebacker Robbie Lowes, it was announced Wednesday.

A native of Regina, Lowes played two games for the Bombers in 2021 but suffered a season-ending injury during training camp in 2022.

Orozco played collegiately with the Grambling State Tigers and spent two seasons with the National Arena League's Albany Empires. Orozco made 51 of his 58 field goals at Grambling and converted on 96.8 per cent of his converts.

Ivy, 25, played at the University of Tulsa and played in 35 games over three seasons with the Golden Hurricanes.