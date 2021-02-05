Bombers agree to terms with DT Richardson

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Steven Richardson on a one-year contract extension.

The 24-year-old recorded 25 tackles and two sacks over 18 games in 2019, helping the Bombers win the Grey Cup in his rookie season in the CFL.

The Minnesota product spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers on their practice roster in 2018.

Later on Friday, Winnipeg announced they've also signed American cornerback Deatrick Nichols.