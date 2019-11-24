CFL Must See: Harris cuts through traffic for his second TD of the Grey Cup

The 107th Grey Cup went about as well as it could have gone for Andrew Harris.

The Blue Bombers' running back was named both the Grey Cup MVP and the Most Valuable Canadian as he dominated on the ground to lead Winnipeg to their first Grey Cup in 29 years. He is the first player to win both awards in the Grey Cup.

Harris rushed for 134 yards and scored two total touchdowns as his team went on to win 33-12 over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

More to come.