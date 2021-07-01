The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Thursday the club has agreed to a deal with former NFL wide receiver Cam Meredith.

Meredith, 28, played 31 games in the NFL from 2015-2019, 25 of which were spent with the Chicago Bears. The Westchester, Ill., native’s best season in the NFL came in 2016 as a member of the Bears when he recorded 888 yards and four touchdowns on 66 receptions.

Meredith’s six other career NFL appearances came the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 season. He also spent part of the 2019 campaign with the New England Patriots but was released in October of that year after initially being put on the physically unable to perform list.

Over his career, Meredith amassed 86 receptions, 1,122 yards and five touchdowns.