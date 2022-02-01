The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with cornerback Winston Rose, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Rose appeared in three regular season games for the Blue Bombers last season after signing with the team in October.

The 28-year-old also played in the Western Final and the Grey Cup as the Blue Bombers defended their championship with a victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Rose led the CFL with nine interceptions in 2019 as a member of the Blue Bombers.

He spent the 2020 season with the Cincinnati Bengals.