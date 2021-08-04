How important is it for Harris and Collaros to stay healthy?

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be shorthanded on offence when they open their Grey Cup title defence on Thursday night.

Both wide receiver Darvin Adams and running back Andrew Harris will miss the team's opening game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Adams, 31, had 47 receptions for 549 yards and five touchdowns during the 2019 season.

Harris, the CFL's leading rusher in each of the previous three seasons, was named Grey Cup Most Valuable Player in 2019. The 34-year-old had 225 carries for 1,380 yards and four touchdowns during the 2019 season.