The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat, the team announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old appeared in 12 games during the 2019 regular season and posted 23 tackles and five sacks.

He also registered four tackles, a tackle for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in the 107th Grey Cup as the Blue Bombers captured the championship.

Jeffcoat has played in 40 games over three seasons for the Bombers and has 80 tackles, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception.

The Dallas native signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and then joined the Washington Football Team, where he appeared in nine games.

The son of Dallas Cowboys/Buffalo Bills great Jim Jeffcoat also spent time with the Cleveland Browns before joining the CFL with the Blue Bombers.