Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat was forced out of Friday’s season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats early with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Jeffcoat signed a one-year extension to return to the Blue Bombers in January.

The Dallas native finished the 2022 season with four sacks, 20 defensive tackles and an interception, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He recorded a sack in the Western Final against Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions and in the Blue Bombers' Grey Cup loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Jeffcoat had his best season in the CFL in 2021 when he recorded career highs with nine sacks four forced fumbles and 26 tackles.

The 32-year-old was named to the West Division and CFL All-Star Teams for the first time in his career.