The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with defensive tackle Jake Thomas, the team announced on Monday.

Bringing back @fatboiThomas for a 9th season in blue & gold!



Thomas will return for this ninth season with the Blue Bombers, he is the longest serving member of the team.

The 30-year-old recorded a career-best five sacks in 2019 and also has 22 tackles, appearing in all 18 regular season games.

In eight seasons with the Blue Bombers, Thomas has 114 tackles, 18 sacks and three forced fumbles over 137 games.

The Douglas, New Brunswick native was selected 29th overall in the 2012 CFL Draft by the Blue Bombers.