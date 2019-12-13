Coming off their 2019 Grey Cup championship, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have extended the contracts of both head coach Mike O’Shea and general manager Kyle Walters, the team announced on Friday.

O’Shea has been extended through the 2022 season, while Walters deal will now run through the 2023 season.

"We’re thrilled to have Kyle and Mike remain at the helm of our football team for the next few seasons,” Blue Bombers president Wade Miller said in a release. “Continuity in our football operations department is critical as Kyle and Mike continue to build a strong culture in and around our locker room.”

O'Shea was named head coach of the Blue Bombers in December of 2013 and is now currently the longest tenured head coach in the CFL.

Walters served as an assistant GM for the Bombers before he was named to the top position in November of 2013. He previously won the 1999 Grey Cup as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“When Kyle, Mike and I began this journey in 2013, I stated that we would build a winning and sustainable organization," Miller said in a release. "Kyle and Mike have been the drivers of this success and have helped establish a championship formula."