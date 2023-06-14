Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced that defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat is listed as doubtful for the Bombers' upcoming game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

Jeffcoat, 32, was forced out of the Bombers' season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats early with a lower-body injury.

The native Texan finished the 2022 season with four sacks, 20 defensive tackles and an interception, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He recorded a sack in the Western Final against Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions and in the Blue Bombers' Grey Cup loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Jeffcoat had his best season in the CFL in 2021 when he recorded career highs with nine sacks four forced fumbles and 26 tackles.