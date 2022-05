The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Sunday the signing of American defensive back Jamal Parker.

Parker, 24, played four seasons at Kent State University (2016-19). During his time as a Golden Flash, he recorded 230 tackles, 28 passes broken up, and nine interceptions. Parker was named to Athlon's preseason All-MAC First Team Defense and All-MAC Third Team Specialists.

The Bombers also released national linebacker Robbie Lowes and transferred American quarterback Chase Litton and American defensive back Tyrique McGhee to the suspended list.