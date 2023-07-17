The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday that receiver Kenny Lawler is returning to the team and is eligible to play following a stay on the suspended list.

The Bombers say Lawler will practise with the team Tuesday and play in their Week 7 matchup with the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.

Winnipeg placed Lawler on the suspended list in June. TSN's Farhan Lalji reported it was believed the moved stemmed from Lawler's impaired driving charge from October of 2021.

Lawler began his CFL career with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and played two seasons there before joining the Edmonton Elks last season. He caught 58 passes for 894 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last season and re-joined the Bombers in free agency.

A native of Pomona, Calif., Lawler played collegiately at the University of California.