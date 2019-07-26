By the Numbers: Who has edge between Bombers and Ticats?

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill will return to his team's lineup tonight against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

#Bombers confirm what we’ve suspected — Adam Bighill returns to the lineup Friday night. https://t.co/zIWWf8GOEa — Darrin Bauming (@DarrinBauming) July 25, 2019

Bighill has been battling hamstring injuries this season, and has six tackles in limited action for the Blue Bombers.

Receiver Chris Matthews returns to the team lineup after being placed on the one-game injured list last week, but not as a starter.