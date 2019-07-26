44m ago
Bombers' Bighill returns vs. Tiger-Cats
Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill will return to his team's lineup tonight against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
TSN.ca Staff
Bighill has been battling hamstring injuries this season, and has six tackles in limited action for the Blue Bombers.
Receiver Chris Matthews returns to the team lineup after being placed on the one-game injured list last week, but not as a starter.