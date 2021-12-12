The Winnipeg Blue Bombers lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 4-0 after a defensive first quarter in the 108th Grey Cup.

Things started pretty quiet as each team traded three-and-outs on their first possessions.

The first turnover of the game came midway through the frame when Janarion Grant coughed up the ball on a punt return. Possession was awarded to the Ticats after it was determined they were the last to touch the ball before it went out of bounds.

But it didn’t take long for the visitors to get possession back. Willie Jefferson got a hand on a Dane Evans pass and made its way to Alden Darby for an interception.

Castillo soon nailed a 38-yard field goal to give his team the early lead.

The Bombers are looking to repeat as Grey Cup champs after defeating the Tiger-Cats in 2019, while Hamilton is trying to win their first Grey Cup since 1999.