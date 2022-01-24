The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and long-snapper Mike Benson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Benson, 34, returns to the Blue Bombers for a second season and his ninth overall in the CFL.

The Winnipeg native played an integral role as the Blue Bombers captured the Grey Cup in 2021.

Benson originally joined the Blue Bombers as a free agent prior to last season. He has also spent time with Edmonton, B.C., and Otttawa.