WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to contract extensions with American defensive back Nick Taylor and Canadian running back Brady Oliveira on Monday.

Taylor's deal is for one year while Oliveira's extension covers two seasons. Both were scheduled to become free agents Tuesday.

The five-foot-10, 227-pound Oliveira, a Winnipeg native, returns to the Bombers for a third season. He started six of the 13 games he appeared in last year, rushing for 429 yards and two TDs as the club captured a second straight Grey Cup title.

The five-foot-nine, 188-pound Taylor started 12 regular-season games last season, registering 31 tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Taylor is entering his third season with Winnipeg. He previously played Ottawa (2016-17) and Edmonton (2018-19) before being released by the Elks and subsequently joining the Bombers during the 2019 campaign.