The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and defensive back Nick Taylor agreed to a one-year contract extension on Monday.

Taylor, 33, was set to become a free agent on Tuesday.

The Hollywood, Fla., native will return for his third season with the Blue Bombers and seventh overall in the CFL.

The five-foot-nine, 188-pounder started 12 regular-games for Winnipeg in 2021 as well as the western final and Grey Cup. He finished the season with 31 tackles, four pass knockdowns and one tackle for a loss.

Taylor originally joined the Blue Bombers in August 2019, following his release from Edmonton.

Taylor has appeared in 51 games in his CFL career – 16 with the Blue Bombers, 18 with Edmonton and 17 with Ottawa.