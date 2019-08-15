1h ago
Bombers QB Nichols leaves game early
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols left his team's game against the BC Lions midway through the fourth quarter on Thursday after getting sacked by the Lions' defence.
Nichols fumbled on the play and the Lions recovered to take possession.
Nichols left the field and headed to the Bombers' locker room favouring his throwing arm.
The 32-year-old Nichols was having a strong game, completing 10 of 12 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Nichols also had a rushing touchdown.
The team did not provide an update on his condition after the game.