Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols left his team's game against the BC Lions midway through the fourth quarter on Thursday after getting sacked by the Lions' defence.

Nichols fumbled on the play and the Lions recovered to take possession.

Nichols left the field and headed to the Bombers' locker room favouring his throwing arm.

Matt Nichols left the field after that last shot holding his right arm. #Bombers — Ed Tait (@EdTaitWFC) August 16, 2019

The 32-year-old Nichols was having a strong game, completing 10 of 12 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Nichols also had a rushing touchdown.

The team did not provide an update on his condition after the game.