Lalji: Start of CFL season is the focus right now, but there's a firm end date

With the schedule for the 2020 CFL season up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros suggests the league's season could look a lot like the NCAA's this year.

“We play a lot of games as it is,” Collaros told the Winnipeg Sun. “College plays what, 11 or 12 games? And that’s a proper championship when you win down there. The bottom line is guys want to play.

“And guys want to make their money, too. That’s another factor. Nobody really knows what’s going to happen on that end.”

TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported earlier this week that the CFL is not considering moving the Grey Cup – set for Nov. 22 in Regina – at this time, but what constitutes a "credible season" is being worked through. Lalji added a shortened eight-game season has been discussed, with teams playing one another once and beginning on Labour Day.

The CFL Players' Association president Solomon Elimimian wrote a letter to the league's players earlier this week, stating COVID-19 "will impact 2020 training camps and the CFL season."

"And I'd be remiss if I didn't tell you to prepare for the worst," the Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker wrote. "No decisions have been made, but there have been discussions with the CFL around whether training camps can start on time as well as what a modified start to the CFL season could look like."

Collaros said he believes players are taking precautions in case their pay is affected this season.

“You hear it, for sure,” he said. “It’s become just the reality we’re living in right now, because it’s such an unknown. Guys are just being more conscious of spending and waiting anxiously to hear what’s going to happen.”

Elimimian noted Wednesday that the union is looking into whether players can apply for unemployment insurance if 'the season cannot start on time or at all."