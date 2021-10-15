Winnipeg Blue Bombers star running back Andrew Harris left Friday's game at halftime against the Edmonton Elks after appearing to injure his knee on a touchdown.

The running back would not return to the game.

The 34-year-old grabbed his right knee after diving into the end zone for a score late in the first half. 

Harris ran for 39 yards on six carries and one five-yard touchdown reception on the night. 

For the season, the 11-year CFL veteran has ran for 617 yards and three touchdowns on 115 carries over seven games. 

Harris missed the first three games of the season with a calf injury. 