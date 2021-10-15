Andrew Harris hauls in first receiving TD of season, appears shaken up after the play

Winnipeg Blue Bombers star running back Andrew Harris left Friday's game at halftime against the Edmonton Elks after appearing to injure his knee on a touchdown.

Andrew Harris is in for a TD to give the Blue Bombers (-10.5) the 10-5 lead in Edmonton! #CFLonTSN



pic.twitter.com/K3Cl7SA7EY — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) October 16, 2021

The running back would not return to the game.

The 34-year-old grabbed his right knee after diving into the end zone for a score late in the first half.

Harris ran for 39 yards on six carries and one five-yard touchdown reception on the night.

For the season, the 11-year CFL veteran has ran for 617 yards and three touchdowns on 115 carries over seven games.

Harris missed the first three games of the season with a calf injury.