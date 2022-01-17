The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to a two-year contract extension with Canadian offensive lineman Geoff Gray, the team announced on Monday.

— Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 17, 2022

Gray, 27, was a first-round selection (No. 8 overall) of the Blue Bombers in the 2017 CFL Draft and will return for a fourth season in Winnipeg.

He dressed for five games with the club in 2021.

Gray spent times with the NFL's New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and, Cleveland Browns from 2017-2018.