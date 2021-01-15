The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed Canadian running back and Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris to a one-year extension. Harris was set to become a free agent in February.

Harris returns to the Blue Bombers for a fifth season, after joining the team as a free agent in 2016 after seven years with the BC Lions.

The Winnipeg, MB. native is the reigning three-time league rushing champion after capturing the title in 2019 (1,380 yards), 2018 (1,390) and 2017 (1,035).

In 2019, he won the Grey Cup, and named the game’s MVP and Most Valuable Canadian. Harris finished the 2019 season with 1,380 yards and four touchdowns along the ground, adding another 70 receptions for 529 yards and four more touchdowns.

A five-time CFL All-Star (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), Harris was also named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017. He won a Grey Cup with the Lions in 2011.