Mike Miller is returning to the Canadian Football League for an 11th season.

The Grey Cup champion-Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced a new one-year deal for the veteran fullback on Thursday.

A native of Riverview, NB, Miller has spent the past four seasons with the Bombers.

The Acadia product made CFL history in a July game against the Toronto Argonauts this past summer, setting the new all-time mark for special teams tackles. The 32-year-old Miller led the league in special teams tackles this past season with 21 and sits on 210 for his career.

A CFL West All-Star in 2019, Miller spent the first six seasons of his career in Edmonton and is now a three-time Grey Cup champion.