German defensive lineman Thiadric Hansen has signed a one-year extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Picked second overall in the league's CFL inaugural European draft, Hansen finished the 2019 season with five tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles.

Hansen made two big plays during the Bombers' Grey Cup run — a tackle on a goal-line stand in the West final against Saskatchewan and a hit on two Hamilton players on a kickoff return in the Grey Cup.

Hansen signed with the Warsaw Panthers of Poland’s Liga Futbou Amerykanskiego last year after the CFL season was cancelled. He was a unanimous selection to American Football International’s All-Pandemic Team.

