Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Lawler
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed their Most Outstanding Rookie nominee from the 2019 season, receiver Kenny Lawler.
TSN.ca Staff
Lawler led the Blue Bombers with 637 receiving yards on 41 receptions in his rookie season in 2019. The 26-year-old also finished with four touchdowns in 16 games.
Lawler was scheduled to become a free agent on February 9th.