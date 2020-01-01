The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced they have released defensive back Marcus Sayles, allowing him to pursue NFL opportunities.

Reports surfaced last month Sayles worked out with several NFL teams.

Vikings had a host of CFL players in for workouts this week: WR Bralon Addison, DB DaShaun Amos, WR Reggie Begelton, DE Ryan Brown, DB Marcus Sayles and K Lewis Ward — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 13, 2019

Sayles spent the last two seasons with the Blue Bombers. He played in all 18 games last season where he was named to the West division All-Star team. He recorded six interceptions and two touchdowns.