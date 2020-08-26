41m ago
Bombers release Hansen and Lawler to explore NFL opportunities
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released Thiadric Hansen and Kenny Lawler to explore NFL opportunities, the team announced last season.
TSN.ca Staff
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released Thiadric Hansen and Kenny Lawler to explore NFL opportunities, the team announced last season.
Hansen joined the Bombers last season. The Linebacker had a big hit in last year's Grey Cup championship game.
Lawler played in 16 games last season and ad 63 receptions for 637 yards and four touchdowns.