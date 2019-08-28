The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released wide receiver Chris Matthews, the team announced on Wednesday.

Matthews appeared in six games this season for the Blue Bombers and caught 12 passed for 180 yards and a touchdown.

The 29-year-old re-joined the Blue Bombers in 2019 after spending the 2018 season with the Calgary Stampeders.

Matthews began his CFL career in 2012 with the Blue Bombers, making 81 receptions for 1,192 yards and seven touchdowns over 18 games that season on his way to earning Most Outstanding Rookie honours.

He also spent the 2013 season in Winnipeg before heading to the NFL to play with the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.