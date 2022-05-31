The two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers will play the second game of their preseason schedule against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Tuesday night.

Watch the Blue Bombers take on the Roughriders LIVE tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/, the TSN App, and TSN Direct.

The Bombers are coming off of a 30-20 loss to the Edmonton Elks in their first preseason outing. Starting quarterback Zach Collaros did not play.

The Blue Bombers had a CFL-best 11-3 record but will need to rebound from the losses of offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais, who signed with the NFL’s New England Patriots and running back Andrew Harris, who signed with the Toronto Argonauts.

Collaros, the 2021 Most Outstanding Player, returns for his second full season in Winnipeg after leading the CFL with 20 touchdown passes last season.

The Roughriders, who will be playing their first preseason game Tuesday, finished last season with a 9-5 record, eventually losing to the Bombers 21-17 in the Western Final.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo returns as the starter and looks to lead the team to a third-straight playoff berth.

The Blue Bombers were originally scheduled to host the Riders at IG field last week, but the game was rescheduled to Tuesday.