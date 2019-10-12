The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have scratched wide receiver Lucky Whitehead for their game against the Montreal Alouettes Saturday.

Rasheed Bailey will start in Whitehead's spot in the slot.

In 15 games for the Blue Bombers this season, Whitehead has 48 receptions for 483 yards and two touchdowns, while adding another 589 yards and a touchdown on kick returns.