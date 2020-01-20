The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday they have signed All-Star offensive tackle Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension.

Bryant is a two-time Most Outstanding Lineman (2017 and 2018) and was the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman for the third straight season last year.

Next year will be the 33-year-old Bryant's sixth in Winnipeg and 11th in the CFL after starting his career with five seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.