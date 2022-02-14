WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American defensive back Deatrick Nichols to a one-year contract extension Monday.

Nichols is now under contract with Winnipeg through the 2023 season.

The five-foot-nine, 188-pound Nichols had 43 tackles, three special-teams tackles, three interceptions a sack and fumble recovery in 12 regular-season games last year, his first with Winnipeg. He helped the Bombers capture a second straight Grey Cup title.

Nichols was named a CFL all-star last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.