WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers signed American receiver/returner Quadree Henderson on Wednesday.

The five-foot-eight, 190-pound Henderson comes to the CFL after spending time in the NFL. He appeared in five games as a returner with the New York Giants in 2018 and has also been on the practice roster with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henderson was an all-American in 2016 at Pittsburgh, leading the FBS with 1,166 total return yards. Over three seasons at Pitt, he had 98 carries for 887 yards, 45 catches for 473 yards and 13 total TDs (seven coming on kick returns).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.