Ambrosie details the latest on trying to have a 2020 CFL season

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Thursday morning they have signed American wide receiver Mekale McKay.

McKay, 26, was most recently a member of the XFL's New York Guardians before the league halted operations due to COVID-19. In five games, he caught 12 passes for 184 yards.

He played seven games with the Alliance of American Football's San Antonio Commanders in 2019 before that leagues folded as well.

McKay signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 after playing collegiately at Arkansas and Cincinnati.

McKay’s negotiation rights were initially acquired in a September 2016 trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for American defensive back Johnny Adams.