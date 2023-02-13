The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed Canadian linebacker Jesse Briggs to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The Kelowna, B.C., native was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

Returning to the Bombers for his ninth season, Briggs ranks second behind Canadian offensive lineman Jake Thomas (169) for the most games played as a Bomber.

Briggs put together his best season in 2021, finishing with a career-high 24 defensive tackles and five special teams tackles. The 32-year-old was limited to 12 games in 2022, though he tallied three defensive tackles and four special teams tackles.

Selected by the Blue Bombers with the 17th overall in the 2014 CFL Draft out of McGill University, Briggs has played in 116 career games for the Bombers. Briggs was a member of the Grey Cup-winning 2019 and 2022 teams. Across eight seasons (2014-19, 2019-22), Briggs has amassed 47 defensive tackles, 66 special teams tackles a touchdown and a forced fumble.