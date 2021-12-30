1h ago
Blue Bombers sign OT Hardrick to extension
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive tackle Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension. Hardrick started all 18 regular season games and three playoff games in the Bombers' Grey Cup-winning 2019 season.
TSN.ca Staff
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive tackle Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.
Hardrick will return to the Blue Bombers for his fifth year after starting his CFL career with the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Hardrick started all 18 regular season games and three playoff games in the Bombers' Grey Cup-winning 2019 season.