The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed veteran kicker Sergio Castillo to a one-year contract on Thursday.

CASTILLO IS A BLUE BOMBER



The club has signed veteran kicker @elcastidelsur.



This is Castillo's third stint with the Blue Bombers after spending last season with the Edmonton Elks.

Castillo, 32, hit 37 of 44 field goal attempts last season for a 84.1 per cent average and recorded 137 points with the Elks last season.

The La Joya, Texas native began his career in Winnipeg during the 2015 season where he appeared in four games and made 10 of 13 field goals.

He returned in 2021 but only appeared in three games making seven of nine field goals.