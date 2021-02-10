The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on a one-year contract with receiver Bryant Mitchell on Wednesday.

Mitchell spent the last two years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but did not appear in a game with either team.

Prior to heading south, Mitchell spent three seasons in the CFL with the Edmonton Football Team. He had 60 receptions for 867 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games during the 2018 season.

In 19 career CFL games, Mitchell has 97 receptions for 1,418 yards and six touchdowns.