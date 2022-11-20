Blue Bombers hold three-point lead over Argonauts after two quarters in 109th Grey Cup

Prukop punches in first TD of Grey Cup to give Bombers the lead

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold a 10-7 lead over the Toronto Argonauts after two quarters of play in the 109th Grey Cup from Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask.

Toronto and Winnipeg traded scoreless possessions in the opening frame before Boris Bede gave the Boatmen the lead with a 46-yard field goal.

The Argos added to their lead in the second quarter after Bede's 35-yard attempt missed wide right but scored a single.

Dakota Prukop got the two-time defending champions on the board with a one-yard QB sneak on a third-and-one to take the lead.

Marc Liegghio added to the Bombers' lead before halftime with a 45-yard field goal.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson completed 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 142 yards, while Zach Collaros, who injured his ankle in the Western Final, completed six of his 10 pass attempts for 95 yards.

Andrew Harris led the way for the Argos on the ground, racking up 36 yards on five carries against his former team. Brady Oliveira rushed for 36 yards for the Bombers on eight carries.