The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce on Saturday that the team has agreed to terms with quarterback Zach Collaros on a restructured contract.

The restructured contract pertains to the two-year that Collaros in January of 2020. Per the Blue Bombers, "Collaros agreed to this restructuring as part of his commitment to the Bombers for the 2021 season."

Collaros joined the Winning at the trade deadline of the 2019 season after being acquired in a deal with the Toronto Argonauts. He was ultimately able to lead the Blue Bombers to win in the Grey Cup that season.

In 91 career regular season games with the Argonauts (2012-13) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2014-17), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018-19) and Blue Bombers (2019), Collaros has amassed 16,979 passing yards with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 92:52.