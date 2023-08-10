Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros left Thursday's matchup with the Edmonton Elks in the second quarter with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Collaros done for the night. Upper body. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) August 11, 2023

Collaros was scrambling around deep in his own territory and tried to shovel a pass as he was falling, but was picked off by Elks defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy, who ran it back for a touchdown. Just after the play, Elks defensive lineman Kony Ealy landed on Collaros and shook up the Bombers' pivot.

Collaros remained down on the field as the training staff attended to him and left the field under his own power, eventually jogging to the locker room.

Dru Brown took over for the Bombers on the next series down 22-0 and helped the Blue Bombers to a comeback win as Winnipeg handed the Elks their 22nd straight home loss. The streak is the longest in North American men's professional sports.