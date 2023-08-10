Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros left Thursday's matchup with the Edmonton Elks in the second quarter with an upper-body injury and will not return.

Collaros was scrambling around deep in his own territory and tried to shovel a pass as he was falling, but was picked off by Elks defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy, who ran it back for a touchdown. Just after the play, Elks defensive lineman Kony Ealy landed on Collaros and shook up the Bombers' pivot.

Collaros remained down on the field as the training staff attended to him and left the field under his own power, eventually jogging to the locker room.

Dru Brown took over for the Bombers on the next series.

The pick-six pushed Edmonton's lead to 22-0 in the second quarter. Should the Elks hang on, it would be their first home win since 2019, snapping a streak of 21 straight home losses, which is a record for major North American men's professional sports leagues.