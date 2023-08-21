Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros returned to practice Monday after missing the team's Week 11 win over the Calgary Stampeders, according to TSN's John Lu.

Collaros, 34, missed time in practice earlier this week with a neck injury suffered in Week 10 against the Edmonton Elks.

#Bombers Zach Collaros is first QB taking warmup drills at the start of Day 1 practice. #CFL @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) August 21, 2023

Dru Brown entered in relief of the Ohio-born Collaros and completed 17 of 24 passes for 307 yards and four TDs while also throwing an interception in the comeback win.

Collaros has played in nine games for the Blue Bombers this season, throwing for a league-leading 2,298 yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Lu adds that Collaros took first-team reps with the offence.

#Bombers Zach Collaros is taking first team reps. His return from a neck injury appears imminent vs #AlsMTL this Thursday. #CFL @TSN_Edge https://t.co/CM4Yrs6Cu8 — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) August 21, 2023

The Blue Bombers host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday Night Football.